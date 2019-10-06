JERSEYVILLE — Jeffrey Allen Kniffen, 62, passed away at his home at 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Jeff was born on April 2, 1957, in Buck County, Pennsylvania, to Samuel Kee and Jane Elizabeth (Wyman) Kniffen.

Jeff served his country in the United States Army and was later a member of the Veterans Association. He was also a member at the Eagles Lodge and loved to volunteer at the Christian Co-op and local churches.

Jeff is survived by his children: Elizabeth (Bethannie) Loyd, of Lima, Ohio, Courtney Loyd, of Lima, Ohio, Kevin Loyd, of Lima, Ohio, and Kyle Kniffen, of Jerseyville, Illinois; six grandchildren; fiancé: Debra Matzen, of Jerseyville; siblings: Gary Kniffen, of Naples, Florida, Sam Kniffen, of Vermillion, South Dakota, Nancy Craig, of Vermillion, South Dakota, Keith Kniffen, of Frisco, Texas, and Brian Kniffen, of Madrid, Iowa.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Kathleen (Alexander) Kniffen; and a brother: David Kniffen.

A visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with a funeral beginning at 11 a.m. Mrs. Diane Stumpe will be officiating the funeral. The burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post No. 492. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.