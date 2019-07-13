JEFFREY MILLER

DOW – Jeffrey Steven Miller, 51, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Jerseyville on May 15, 1968 to William Kenneth and Sandra Arlene (Hackney) Miller and was a lifelong resident of Jersey County, graduating with the class of 1986 from Jersey Community High School.

Jeff went on to attend Ranken Technical College, where he earned his degree in Autobody Repair.

He was employed for over 15 years at Woodman Collision Center in Alton, prior to accepting a position as a Paint Technician at West Star Aviation this past February.

He married the former Johnna Allen on September 14, 1991 at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville and together they have shared in the joys of raising their family and countless memories with one another throughout their 27 years of marriage.

Jeff enjoyed being hands on and outdoors as much as possible. Whether it was spending time at his farm in Eldred hunting or riding four-wheelers; working on one of his classic cars; riding with the Dream Weavers Motorcycle Club; or enjoying the company of friends playing darts or rooting on his favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to his wife, Johnna, he is survived by his father, Bill Miller of Mesa, AZ (formerly of Jerseyville) a son, Dalton Miller of Dow; a step-daughter and her husband, Crystal and Michael Snider of Marrero, LA; a step-son, Jason Schwegel of Alton; two grandchildren, Austin Mifflin and Ronan Snider; his father in-law and mother in-law, John and Marcella Allen of Carrollton; a brother in-law and sister in-law, Dale and Tina Allen of Winchester; in addition to his nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Miller.

Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville or to the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.