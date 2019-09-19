ALTON — Jennie Lee Scoggins, 94, went to wait with her husband for judgment day, at 2:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Robing Manor in Brighton, Illinois. As Hebrews 9:27 states, "and as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgement."

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at the Church of Christ in Godfrey, Illinois with James Lampley to officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.