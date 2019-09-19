Jennie Scoggins (1925 - 2019)
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of Christ
Godfrey, IL
ALTON — Jennie Lee Scoggins, 94, went to wait with her husband for judgment day, at 2:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Robing Manor in Brighton, Illinois. As Hebrews 9:27 states, "and as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgement."

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at the Church of Christ in Godfrey, Illinois with James Lampley to officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
