JENNIFER HAND

ALTON — Jennifer Diane (Malone) Hand passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 at 4:18 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital in Alton after succumbing to a lengthy illness.

She was born May 26, 1947 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois the eldest daughter of the late Charles Bernard and Mary Genevieve Malone of Glendale, Arizona.

"Diane" as she was affectionately known to family and friends was a student at Illinois State University when she married Tracy Leonard "Lenny" Hand on December 3, 1966 during a brief Christmas Military leave. This union lasted for fifty-three years.

Diane was employed in the Real Estate field as a saleswoman and broker for most of the 70's until the early 80's. She was later employed with Voss Properties, then Commerce Bank.

In 1985 she was instrumental in the startup of Commerce Mortgage Corporation as a consumer loan originator and underwriter, until retiring in 2009.

In addition to her husband Tracy and mother "Geney" she is survived by two sons, Patrick Hand and Kevin (Susan) Hand both of Alton; two granddaughters Jenna and Piper, her sister Cathy (Eric) Frey, her brother Randy (Cindy) Malone, nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Visitation is Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton. Minister Brad Hand, eulogist.