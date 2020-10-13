O'FALLON, MO — Jeremy Ryan DePew, 47, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois, left us on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at SSM St. Louis University Hospital, surrounded by family and friends, following a long and tiring battle with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Born Sept. 12, 1973 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Cyndy (Tyburski) DePew and the late Dwight Douglas DePew.

A 1991 graduate of Civic Memorial High School, he joined and became a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger.

Jeremy was a brilliant man with many talents. He was an expert in AI, web architecture and coding among many other expertise in his field.

He also created beautiful and sometimes dark art and imagery by hand or digitally, inspired on by his family and friends. He collected music, played guitar and even started designing a video game with his youngest son.

Surviving are his wife, Bethany DePew; his three amazing children, MacKenzie DePew, Tristan DePew and Thomas DePew; granddaughter, Kamber; his mother Cyndy DePew and her husband, Jim Macdonalds; mother and father-in-law, Dennis and Susan Wyckoff; brother, Dane (Nikki) DePew and their children, Elijah and Ethan; brother-in-law, Joel Wyckoff and daughter, Teagan; uncle and aunt, Wayne and Becky Thien and their children, Krista and Wes; along with many more family and friends to list.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Dustin DePew; grandparents, Katherine and Florian "Sonny" Tyburski and Thomas and Dean Little.

At Jeremy's request, no funeral or memorial will be held. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later time.

"Sometimes when you give the world the best you can, the world kicks you in the teeth. Give the world your best anyway!!!" ~ JRD

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.