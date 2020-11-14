1/1
Jerol Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Jerol G. Johnson, 80, of Bethalto, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Oct. 5, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Creighton and Grace (Gwinn) Johnson.

He married Marlene Howerton Aug. 4, 1962, and she survives.

He received his Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University (ROTC) and then served two years in the U.S. Army.

Jerol was a much beloved teacher (chemistry and physics) at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto for 34 years.

In addition to his wife, Marlene, he is survived by a son and his wife, Greg and Amy Johnson; four grandchildren and their spouses, Tyler and Nikki Johnson, Cassondra (Johnson) and Jacob Stutzman, Jennessa Johnson, and Nicole (Parker) and Ryan Norton; four great-grandchildren, Lucia, Mckenna, Magdalene and Jack; and, many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sarah Hahn; a daughter, Deborah Parker (Johnson); and, a son-in-law, Andrew Parker.

Cremation rites have been performed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will take place in Sunset Hill Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Bethalto, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved