ALTON — Jerol G. Johnson, 80, of Bethalto, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Oct. 5, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Creighton and Grace (Gwinn) Johnson.

He married Marlene Howerton Aug. 4, 1962, and she survives.

He received his Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University (ROTC) and then served two years in the U.S. Army.

Jerol was a much beloved teacher (chemistry and physics) at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto for 34 years.

In addition to his wife, Marlene, he is survived by a son and his wife, Greg and Amy Johnson; four grandchildren and their spouses, Tyler and Nikki Johnson, Cassondra (Johnson) and Jacob Stutzman, Jennessa Johnson, and Nicole (Parker) and Ryan Norton; four great-grandchildren, Lucia, Mckenna, Magdalene and Jack; and, many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sarah Hahn; a daughter, Deborah Parker (Johnson); and, a son-in-law, Andrew Parker.

Cremation rites have been performed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will take place in Sunset Hill Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Bethalto, is in charge of arrangements.