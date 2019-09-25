ALTON — Jerome L. "Jerry" Stewart, 67, died at 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. Born on Sept. 15, 1952 in Granite City, Illinois he was the son of Magdaline (Cato) Stewart of Meadowbrook, Illinois and the late Willis Lee Stewart.

Mr. Stewart was the owner/operator of Piasa Cab Company in Alton. He enjoyed bingo and fishing and was "a jack of all trades." He loved his grandkids and great grandkids. On June 15, 1972, he married the former Patty Baum in Meadowbrook. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Dee Warren (Glen) of Alton; a son, Jerry Stewart (Eyvette) of Alton; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; four brothers, Darrell, Kenny, Steven and Tony Stewart; and three sisters, Pat Bryson, Karen Jones, and Marilyn Grable.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Greg Linscott will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.