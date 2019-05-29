JERRET FAGAN

EDWARDSVILLE — Jerret James Fagan Jr., age 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Oct. 9, 1938 in Edwardsville, the son of Jerret James Fagan Sr. and Marie Lenora Kubicek.

Jerret was a self-employed Carpenter/General Contractor with Fagan Construction, specializing in Home Building & Remodeling. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963, aftarwards he worked for Cain Lumber Company in Collinsville, Illinois.

During his time in the army, he met his future wife Toni R. Droxner in Pfullendorf, Germany. They married onApril 4, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on West Park St. in Edwardsville and she survives.

Also surviving are son, Michael (Melodye) Fagan; daughter, Patricia (Dan) Miller; 2 grandsons, Austin (Shelby) Miller & Aaron Miller; great Grandson, Hank Miller; 2 sisters, Betty Lou Schreiber & MaryAnn Alderson; 2 brothers, Terry (MaryAnn) Fagan and Denny (Harriette) Fagan; 2 step brothers, Fred (Marty) Funke and Jim (Maggie) Funke; and step sister, KayLee Wydra.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-mother, Naomi Henry Fulke Fagan.

Jerret was a member of the Carpenters Union for over 30 years He was also a member of Worden American Legion Post #564. Jerret loved hunting, gardening, arrowhead hunting, model trains – N gauge, & working on Toni's lawn mowers. Jerret played football at Edwardsville High School & graduated from EHS in 1956.

Memorial Service will take place on Friday, May 31 at 3 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Worden, Illinois, with Father Jeff Goeckner officiating. Following the Memorial Service, the family will greet friends from 4 to 8 PM at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to either Worden American Legion Post #564 or to the Madison County Humane Society. To order flowers or leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.