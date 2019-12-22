HARTFORD — Jerry L. Conley, 51, died Friday, Dec. 20, at his residence in Hartford.

Born Oct. 30, 1968, in Noble County, Indiana, he was the son of Rick and Arlene Eller and the late Donald Conley.

Retired as a boilermaker with Local #363 in Belleville, he was a member of the Madison County Association of the Blind and had many friends in blind organizations.

He is survived by his parents, Rick and Arlene Eller; two sons, Justin (Hannah) Conley and Joey (Tabitha) Conley; two granddaughters, Paisley and J.J.; three brothers, including his twin, Larry (Melinda) Conley, and Wayne (Kathy) Conley and Mike (Paula) Conley; his grandfather Frank Basden; his grandmother Norma Mahanay; a niece, Ashlyn Conley; and three nephews, Alex Conley, Britt Williams and Jeffrey Conley.

He also was preceded in death by his grandmother, Louise Basden, and a niece, Adrianna Conley.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton where funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Rev. Mark Howell officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton. Memorials are suggested to the Madison County Association of the Blind. To order flowers or leave an online condolence, visit www.williamsonfh.com.