ALTON — Jerry JC Cope, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 5, 1938 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late William and Myrtle (Duncan) Cope.

On Aug. 27, 1960 he married his honey, Darlene Marie Lewis, and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2006.

He was the founder and owner of JC and Son Asphalt for over 40 years.

Surviving are one daughter, Linda M. Crane (Danny) of Wood River, Illinois; and three sons, Jerry Cope Jr. (Darlene) of Alton, Mark Cope (Julie) of Alton and Alan Cope (Jennifer) of Jerseyville, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Mark Jr., Jeremy, Josh, Ashley, Kari, Hanna, Ian and Erica; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack Cope of Alton; and JC's loving dog, Penny.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his residence. The Rev. Seeram Garney will officiate.

