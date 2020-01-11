WOOD RIVER — Jerald "Jerry" M. Dean, 79, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1940, in Hickman County, Kentucky, the son of the late Arthur and Iris Ann (Myers) Dean.

He married the former Joyce M. Davis on April 15, 1961, in Clinton, Kentucky, and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Deborah Hanko (Dr. Rodger) of Worden, Illinois, and Lori Smith (Brad Sands) of East Alton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Derek Smith of Edwardsville, Illinois, Alexandra Schneider of Lexington, Kentucky, and Olivia Smith of East Alton; a sister, Ruth Floyd of Roxana, Illinois; a brother and sister-in-law, Murriel and Janey Dean of Knoxville, Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Jerry was employed as a pipefitter at Shell Oil Refinery for thirty years prior to his retirement. He was a man of faith and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan and an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. He loved playing recreational basketball and softball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Freeman, Gilson, and Raymond.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 S, #510, Kearns, Utah 84096 or to Connect Christian Church in South Roxana and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.