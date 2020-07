STAUNTON — Jerry L. Featherstone, 74, of Staunton, Illinois, died at his residence on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Friends may call on Friday, July 3, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, Illinois, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Tree House, Dow, Illinois, or VFW, Staunton.

www.kravanyafuneral.com.