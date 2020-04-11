ALTON — Jerry Wayne Hubbard, 56, departed this life Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.

We have lost our loved one. In loving memory of a Soldier, a member of the Brotherhood, a Deacon, Son, and Brother. He was born on Dec. 27, 1963 in Hayti, Missouri, the son of Oceaner Hubbard -Troy and Mose R. Lamon.

Jerry graduated from Alton Senior High School and served in the United States Army completing a tour in Gremany. He worked at Olin Corp. and Liberty Cab Co. in Alton Illinois. Jerry attended Lewis and Clark Community College, and completed a Bachelor Degree in Business at SWIC. Jerry was a proud member of Dunbar Lodge #97 Free and Accepted Masons of Alton, Illinois, and Tyree Consistory #64. He was a life long member and Head Deacon of Faith Tabernacle Fountain of Life Church in Alton.

He leaves to cherish his memories; mother Oceaner; sister, Pastor Lisa Hubbard- Faulkner, Dorothy Brown, Bobby Lamon, Phyllis Whiting, Loretta Madison, Nancy Lamon, Carolyn Lamon, Antionette Hubbard, Daphne Hubbard, and Brittany hubbard; his brother, Robert Lamon, Jimmy Lamon, Andrew Lamon, Ryan Hubbard, Darcayon Hubbard and Derrick Hubbard; also a special friend Linda Lenoir and a special niece Shamekia Parker.

In addition to his father Mose, he was preceded in death by his sister Connie Hubbard-Gray; aunt Daisy Lee Hightower Robinson; nieces, Rosielee Terrell and Genisha Hubbard; and his uncle James Hubbard.

A memorial service at a later date.

Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home in Alton.