JERRY LAUX

WOOD RIVER — Jerry B. Laux, 81, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born on May 30, 1937 in Chirento, Texas, the daughter of Cecil W. & Wenonah (Fischer) Birdwell.

Jerry married James A. Laux on Sept. 19, 1959 in Austin, Texas. He survives.

She was a member of College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton, Illinois where she served as a deacon and elder of the church. She enjoyed painting and was activity aid for the Hatch Wing at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Jerry is survived by a son David (Michael) Laux of Peoria and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. on Monday at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Rev. Daniel Ervin officiating.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River, Illinois.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

