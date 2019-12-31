TEXAS — Jerry Northcutt, 72, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, after fighting lung cancer. He was born in Alton, Illinois, on July 28, 1947, to Guy and Tomaline Northcutt. Jerry was a kind and loving man and was always there for his friends and family whenever he could be. He always made friends wherever he went. He served in the US Air Force.

Jerry is survived by his sisters, Lesa Lair and Billie Northcutt; his brothers, Mickey Northcutt, Dane Northcutt, and Curt Northcutt; his children, Tina Meyer, Tod Northcutt, Marcy Stratton, Wendy Mickey, and Jody King; and stepsons, Jeremy Hester and Michael Hester Jr.; 16 grandkids; and two great grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Guy Northcutt , mother Tomaline Northcutt, and wife Jennifer Northcutt.

There will be a Memorial Service for Jerry at his house on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m.

If you need the address or other information, please call Rhonda 281-907-3657.

Condolence messages may be written for the Northcutt family at www.garmanycarden.com.