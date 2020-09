Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jerry's life story with friends and family

Share Jerry's life story with friends and family

BETHALTO — Jerry W. Oglesby, 69, husband of Rose Mary, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. You can view the full obituary and service details at crawfordfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store