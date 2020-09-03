BETHALTO — Jerry Wendell Oglesby, 69, died at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Lafe, Arkansas, on Nov. 20, 1950, and was the son of Ralph and Mabel (Smith) Oglesby.

He was an employee of Jersey Community Unit 100 school district from 1975 to 1979; and farmed in the Fieldon area from 1979 until 1994.

After moving to Florida in 1994, he went to work for a printing company in Jacksonville, Florida.

He became disabled in Jan. 2000, at which time he retired from the printing business.

Jerry was proud to have been a member of the Hill's Fort Society, and helped build the replica of Hill's Fort in Greenville, Illinois.

His effort gained him an award for Dedication and Commitment in Preserving the History of Bond County, Illinois.

In 2013, he was also the recipient of a Honorary Membership in the Illinois Society of the War of 1812. In March 2016, Jerry became a member of the General George Rogers Clark Chapter of the Illinois State Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

He gladly participated in many grave markings and parades honoring veterans of the American Revolutionary War or War of 1812. For many grave markings, Jerry "played" Taps.

One of the things he really enjoyed for many years was helping the younger generation spin rope at the Hill's Fort Rendezvous.

He was a member of the Fieldon United Church of Christ from 1972 to 2008. He and his wife, Rose Mary were sponsors of the Youth Group for many years. He served on the Church Council and helped with the annual church dinners.

After returning to Illinois in 2008, they joined the Godfrey Congregational Church, where he served on the Building and Grounds Committee for many years, and took care of the church maintenance until his declining health no longer allowed him to do so.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed tinkering, as well as fixing anything to do with small engines.

He thoroughly enjoyed his association with stock car racing, and the many friends that he accumulated.

He married the former Rose Mary Devening on Aug. 21, 1971 at the State Street Baptist Church in Jerseyville and together they had just recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

Surviving are his wife, Rose Mary Oglesby of Bethalto, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Shawn McKinney of Green Cove Springs, Florida; two grandsons, John Paul Cook of Bethalto, and Brandon (Ashley) McKinney of Green Cove Springs; one great grandson, Brayden McKinney of Green Cove Springs; a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Susie Oglesby of Lafe, Arkansas; a sister in-law, Virginia Oglesby of Whitesburg, Georgia; two brothers-in-law and sisters in-law, Gary and Linda Devening of Jerseyville and Robert and Ferne Ridenour of Dorsey, Illinois; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester Oglesby, Jay Oglesby and Joseph Oglesby; and one sister, Phyllis Oglesby Bounds.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, until time of memorial services at 10 a.m. at the Godfrey Congregational Church, 6104 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois. Rev. C. Richard McCreary will officiate.

Inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Fieldon Cemetery in Fieldon, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, memorials would be greatly appreciated to the Godfrey Congregational Church Building Repair Fund.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.