JERRY OVERTON

SOUTH ROXANA — Jerry S. Overton, 75, passed away at 4:44 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born on June 6, 1943, in Dorena, Missouri, the son of the late Samuel and Hattie (Blasingim) Overton.

He married the former Barbara "Barb" Warren on June 26, 1965, in East Alton, Illinois and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Lori Roberson and her companion: Brad Bartels of Jerseyville, Illinois, a son and daughter in law: David and Constance Overton of Wood River, Illinois, five grandchildren: Brendan Overton and his girlfriend: Shawnee of East Alton, Jacob Roberson and his fiancé: Kenzi Fee of Wood River, Kyle Roberson and his girlfriend: Morgan Turner of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Kayleigh Overton of Moody, Alabama, Layne Overton of Wood River, a great granddaughter: Penelope Overton of Wood River, three sisters and two brothers in law: Marie and Sam Sellier of Sun City, Arizona, Lois and Robert Rea of South Roxana, Linda Ross of Wood River, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Jerry was employed as an adjuster at Olin Corp. for forty – five years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the South Roxana Dad's Club. He enjoyed camping and fishing. In his earlier years, he was an avid baseball player and was scouted by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and was the second baseman for the Olin Corp. championship softball team.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son in law: Mark Roberson, a brother: Paul Dean Overton, a step brother: Ivan Eveland, two sisters: Wanda Zook and Ardith Overton.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at the funeral home. Pastor David Denton will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Pavilion Fund for Jurjevich Park in South Roxana and will be accepted at the funeral home.

