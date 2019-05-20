JERRY ROBERTS

BELLEVILLE — Jerry Lee Roberts, 63, of Belleville, Illinois, born Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1956, in Alton, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home after a long period of deteriorating health.

Mr. Roberts was raised in Wood River, Illinois and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1974 after graduation from Wood River High School. Upon discharge from the Navy, Mr. Roberts worked in construction in the Alton area before returning to SIU Edwardsville, where he obtained a degree in civil engineering. He later worked for several Federal agencies in Oklahoma, Florida and Illinois before becoming a project engineer at the Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack D. and Marilyn R. Roberts.

Surviving are his four brothers; John R. (Elaine) Roberts of Greensboro, North Carolina, Jeffry A. (Bonnie) Roberts of Littleton, Colorado, Joseph M. Roberts of Chatham, Illinois, Jason D. Roberts of St. Louis; and a sister, Judy, (Tom) Roberts, Barstow of Van Buren, Missouri.

A private family service will be scheduled sometime at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois prior to interment.