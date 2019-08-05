JERRY WADE

WOOD RIVER — Jerome L. 'Jerry' Wade, 89, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Calhoun Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin, Illinois.

Born Nov. 26, 1929 in Hartford, Illinois, the so of William H. and Lillian E. (Hendrickson) Wade.

He married Veronica A. Lawton on Nov. 4, 1950 at St. Bernard Rectory in Wood River, Illinois.

Jerry served his country for 20 years having tours of duty in Vietnam, Germany and the United States. He received numerous accommodations for his service. He was a lifetime member of Alton VFW Post 1308 and had worked as a laborer out of Local #338 for 20 years.

Surviving are his wife, Veronica; three sons, Jerome (Deborah) Wade of Wood River, William (Donna) Wade of Jerseyville, Gregory (Stacy) Wade of Cedar Hill, Missouri; three grandchildren, William C. Wade, Jr. of Brighton, Alexandria (Wade) Wilfong of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tyler Wade of St. Louis; five great grandchildren, Michaela, Gabriella, Gavin, Ava and William, III.

His parents and a brother, William "Bill" Wade preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to Alton VFW Post 1308.