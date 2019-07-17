JERRY WARD

THE VILLAGES — Jerry "Waine" Ward, 73, passed to his heavenly home on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born May 15, 1946 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to the late Aaron and Nora Mixon Ward.

He married Mary Ann Battles on Feb. 22, 1975 and she survives. Other survivors include one daughter, Dana Pruetzel; one sister, Shirley (Dave) McCoy, two brothers: John (Sharon), Dave (Debbie); two brothers-in-law: Stephen (Carolyn) Battles and Robert (Edna) Battles, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth and Eugene (Bud) Ward.

Waine owned and operated Ward Automotive, Roxana, in the 1980s and then went to work at Olin Corporation. He retired in 2006 as a machinist/tool and die developer.

He was a veteran and proudly served his country as a Marine during the Vietnam War. Waine enjoyed playing golf, cards and helping others, He also enjoyed deer hunting with his dad, brothers and nephews. Waine never met a stranger and was a friend to all.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 2-4 p.m. at Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Road, Alton, where he attended for over 20 years. Services will be held at 4 p.m. along with Masonic Rites. Memorials may be made to Missions or Kids' Ministry at Abundant Life.