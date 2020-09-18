JERSEYVILLE - Jesse F. Buis, Jr., 76, died at 12:37 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 12, 1944, and was the son of Jesse F. and Naomi (Bryant) Buis Sr.

Jesse graduated in 1962 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, Illinois, and soon began working at Olin Corporation in East Alton, retiring after 42 years of dedicated service.

Working at Olin was his occupation, but farming was his passion. He thoroughly enjoyed the time he was able to spend on the farms in both Mississippi and English Townships in Jersey County.

Jesse was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville, and was dedicated to his family and to the people of Otter Creek Township; formerly serving as a township trustee, and for the past 12 years serving as the Otter Creek Township Road Commissioner.

He married the love of his life, the former Marsha Lee Allen on May 29, 1965 at the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. Together they have shared 55 wonderful years together, and their lives were blessed with their two sons and their families.

Surviving are his wife, Marsha Buis of Jerseyville; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Thora Buis of Jerseyville; a daughter-in-law, Kaye Buis of Jerseyville; four grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua and Alanna Buis of Jerseyville, Jordan and Alyssa Buis of Winfield, Missouri, Logan Buis and Riley Buis both of Jerseyville; a great-grandson, Bentley Buis; a sister and brother-in-law, Jeanie and James Marshall of Grafton, Illinois; also three brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Elouisa Buis of Delhi, Robert and Susie Buis of Alton, and James and Cindy Buis of Godfrey.

He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Buis just eleven days prior on Sept. 4, 2020; his father and step-mother, Jesse and Alice Evelyeen Buis; and his mother and step-father, Naomi and Roy Watson.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Adhering to CDC guidelines, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks must be worn and social distancing followed.

Private funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home, with Rev. Ed Haun officiating.

He will be laid to rest alongside his son, Tim, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community High School FFA.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.