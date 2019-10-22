GODFREY — Jesse Kenneth Fessler, 93, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Jesse was born on May 21, 1926 in Elsah to George & May (Northcutt) Fessler. He married Lela E. McCoy on May 31, 1947 in Elsah.

He was at Illinois American Water Company at the Alton division for 39 years and retired in 1986. He was a US Marine Corps veteran serving both in World War II and Korea. He was also a member of the #1308 in Alton.

He is survived by his daughter: Rose Ann Wilson; his grandchildren: James Wilson, Hannah (Ryan) Williams, and Jesse (Rose) Wilson; his great-grandchildren: Rylie, Izabelle, Jamal, Abbi, Emma, Asher, Sonora, and Jett; his great-great granddaughter: Jane; his brother: John Warren Fessler; and many nieces and nephews. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings: Henry Fessler, Clarence Fessler, Herbert Fessler, William Fessler, Alfred Fessler, and Anna Mae Wendle.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. - Noon at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 at Noon at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home. Mr. Joseph Shaw will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.