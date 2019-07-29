JESSE INGRAM

GODFREY — Jesse Eugene Ingram, age 71, departed this life on July 25, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital from complication of cancer. He born in Alton, Illinois on Sept. 28, 1947, the son of Callie L. and Richard L. Ingram Sr.

Jesse remained a life long resident of Alton.

He was employed with Madison County transit for 22 years until his retirement. Jesse's passion in life besides family was his love for music, he sang and played the guitar from a very early age and he continued to make music throughout his life.

Jesse is survived by his wife Sherlene J. Crawford Ingram of 14 years, his children: son Armonde (Lateshia) Ingram, Sonya (Darryl) Hodge, Deirdre Dede (Derrick) Perrin, Tia Ingram and stepsons James (Leona) Souza and Troy (Ramona) Souza, siblings: Archie Ingram Daisy Ingram Frank Ingram and Thomas Ingram.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ingram was preceded in death by his brothers Richard Ingram Jr., and Luther T. Ingram. His ex wife Maxine Roseman and daughters Kristal Lynn and Kristie Ann Ingram.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.