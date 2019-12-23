BETHALTO — Jesse W. Masterson, 87, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 9:40 p.m. at his home.

He was born Aug. 2, 1932 in Thebes, Illinois, the son of Ernest and Estella Bishop Masterson. On Dec. 20, 1952 he married Vivian Daniels, she preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 2013.

He served his country in the United States Army and fought during the Korean War.

Jesse was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church, and lived in Bethalto for 58 years. He grew up working on his families farm, and in his younger years he enjoyed bowling and playing softball. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, traveling, and camping.

He is survived by his children, Steven Masterson (Grace) of Villa Ridge, Missouri, and Teresa Jones (David) of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Katie Nappier (Brian), Wesley Masterson, Gabriel Masterson (Heather), and Sarah Jones; and five great grandchildren, Crosby Masterson, Lane Nappier, Jeremiah Masterson, Joshua Masterson and Bethany Nappier.

In addition to his wife, Vivian, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stanley Neal Masterson; a brother, Donald Masterson; and a sister, Sara Kay Masterson.

Visitation will be held to Celebrate his life on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

The family encourages you to bring your stories to share about Jesse.

Private services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

