1/1
Jessica Kirbach
1923 - 2020
GREENFIELD — Former area resident, Jessica (Jessie) Jane Kirbach peacefully passed into eternal everlasting Thursday, July 2, 2020 with family beside her.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1923 in Mission City, British Columbia, Canada to Annie (Borgert) & Fred Fisher.

When living in High Prairie, Alberta she met her future husband, Bernard (Barney) Francis Kirbach. They were married on May 23, 1943 at Camp Crowder, Missouri, where he was enlisted in the Army. He left this earth May 12, 2007.

They were the parents of three children, Sharon Cook (Bruce) of Zephyrhills, Florida, David (Marianne Schippereit) of Apollo Beach, Florida, and Jo Ann (Jody) Kirbach of Zephyrhills.

Jane was a talented seamstress and quilter, she also crocheted and embroidered. She gardened, canned and loved to cook. She enjoyed camping and was appreciative when the fish were biting.

Before moving to Florida in 1999, she was a member of the Congregational Church in Godfrey, Illinois, and a member of their quilting guild.

Other than her husband and parents; she was pre-deceased by eight siblings, Mary, Annie, Fred Jr., Harry, John, David, Bob, and Bill.

Jessie, as her Canadian family knew her, is survived by one sister, June Gillard (Marshall) of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada; and one brother, Jim Fisher (Carol) of Innisfail, Alberta, Canada.

Jane's grandchildren are Sheri Courter Wright, Derek Courter, Jason Cook, Quinton Kirbach, Sarah and Hanold Baynard, all of Florida, and Jake Hanold of Rosedale, Illinois. Great grandchildren are Bailey Black, Jessica Noel, Logan Tully, Austin and Kiera Courter, Kolten, Savannah and Kaden Kirbach, Kate and Caroline Baynard, Damon, Blane, and Jaret Summers. Jane was a great great grandmother to Liam, Harper and Hallie.

Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Bernadine Snyders of Batchtown, Illinois, Elaine Kirbach of Bay Village, Ohio, Diana Kirbach of Dayton, Ohio, Eva Fisher of High Prairie, Alberta, Canada, Zea Fisher of Whitecourt, Alberta, Canada and Marilyn Fisher of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; also many, many special nieces and nephews.

She was loved by countless family members and friends in her 97 years of life.

Interment will be at a later date in Greenfield, Illinois. Coastal Cremations Zephyrhills.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
