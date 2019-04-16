JESSICA QUILLER

GODFREY —

Jessica Lynn Quiller, 28, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois passed away 10:05 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Jessica was born Feb 8, 1991 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of David and Tracy (Rintoul) McEuen of Godfrey, Illinois.

She had been employed as a server for Peel Woodfire Pizza for the past four years.

On Feb. 26, 2017 in Edwardsville, Illinois, she married Marques Quiller. He survives.

Surviving in addition to her parents and husband are her son, Abram Quiller of Godfrey; paternal grandmother, Doris McEuen of East Alton, Illinois; brother, Kyle McEuen of Godfrey; mothers and fathers-in-law, Brad and Paula Wallendorf of Hamburg, Illinois, Scott and Lizz Quiller of Hardin, Illinois; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; two nephews, Calvin and Riggs Wallendorf; her canine companions, "Neptune" and "Bino"; and many close friends.

Preceding her in death were her paternal grandfather, Eldon McEuen; maternal grandparents, Franklin and Helen Rintoul; and uncle, Thomas McEuen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the "Abram Quiller College Fund" c/o 1st Mid America Credit Union.