Jessie Hill
1940 - 2020
PEARL — Jessie W. Hill, age 80, of Pearl, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Jan. 12, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, to Earl and Ruth Fulks Hill. Jessie married Shirley J. Romo on Oct. 28, 1961 and she survives.

He served his country in the Army Reserve for two years from 1957 to 1959.

Jessie later went to work at Laclede Steel and retired in 1993 after 31 years with the company.

He loved to hunt, fish, work on autos, restore old tractors and most of all loved to joke and pull pranks on people.

His sons had many friends who also considered Jessie as their father and loved him very much.

Jessie was a wonderful husband and father who will be greatly missed by all.

Jessie is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; two sons, James Hill of Alton, Illinois, and Thomas Hill of Pearl; brother, Paul (Cecil) Hill; sisters, Vickie (Ernie) Williams and Donna Hill; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruth Hill; four sisters, Pearl Jacobsen, Dorothy Hewlett, Louella Aslone and Mary Bosoluke; and one brother, Robert Hill.

Per Jessie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com.

Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Niebur Funeral Home
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
(217) 285-5505
