JERSEYVILLE — Jessie L. Lester, 88, died at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the home of his daughter in White Hall, Illinois.

He was born in Reyno, Arkansas, on Jan. 15, 1932, and was the son of Jessie Bryan and Molissie B. (Duff) Lester.

In his early years, he was employed at Olin Corporation at the Powder Mill, and farmed in Rosedale Township for many years. He retired in 1977.

He also was employed with the Jersey Community Unit #100 School District, where he served as a Bus Driver for over 25 years, retiring from that in 1993.

He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville, Illinois, and was an avid outdoors man, enjoying fishing, as well as both deer and duck hunting.

He married the former Edith Kappler on Nov. 1, 1952 in Jerseyville, and together they have shared 67 years of marriage.

Surviving are his wife, Edith Lester of Jerseyville; a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Maxine Lester of Jerseyville; a daughter, Joanna Farris of White Hall; Five grandchildren, Breanna Howland and Amos Farris both of White Hall, Andrea Lester and Angela Lester both of Godfrey, Illinois, and Jessica Grant and her husband, Brett of Florida; five great-grandchildren, Stephen Henson of Texas, Brady Ingram of White Hall, Max Grant, Jordyn Grant, and Alexander Grant all of Florida; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Christine King of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Willie and Mel Taylor of Texas, and Jewell Smith of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Opal Looney and Sharon Smith; and four brothers, Virel Lester, Howard "Bud" Lester, Velta Stephen Lester and Lee Roy Lester.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Rev. Larry Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville.

