Jewel Eisenreich

ALTON — Jewel J. Eisenreich, 88, went to be with the Lord at 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb. 4, 1932 in Patterson, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Ora (Clark) McCool.

She graduated from Wood River High School in 1950 and worked for General Motors for many years.

Jewel was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteered at the Hospitals, Arms of Love and the Wood River Crisis Food Pantry.

She has been a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey, Illinois, since July of 1960.

On June 11, 1960 in Alton she married Dale L. Eisenreich and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2014.

Surviving are one daughter, Kay Ellen Mondin and her husband John of Alton; and one sister, Joyce Murray (Robert) of Greenfield, Illinois.

Besides her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by one daughter, Joy Lee Eisenreich; and two brothers, Buell McCool and Evan Neal McCool.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at Gent Funeral Home.

Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Adrian Das will Officiate.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Family has requested that visitors please wear face mask.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.