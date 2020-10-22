1/
Jewel Eisenreich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jewel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Jewel J. Eisenreich, 88, went to be with the Lord at 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb. 4, 1932 in Patterson, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Ora (Clark) McCool.

She graduated from Wood River High School in 1950 and worked for General Motors for many years.

Jewel was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteered at the Hospitals, Arms of Love and the Wood River Crisis Food Pantry.

She has been a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey, Illinois, since July of 1960.

On June 11, 1960 in Alton she married Dale L. Eisenreich and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2014.

Surviving are one daughter, Kay Ellen Mondin and her husband John of Alton; and one sister, Joyce Murray (Robert) of Greenfield, Illinois.

Besides her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by one daughter, Joy Lee Eisenreich; and two brothers, Buell McCool and Evan Neal McCool.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at Gent Funeral Home.

Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Adrian Das will Officiate.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Family has requested that visitors please wear face mask.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved