LIVINGSTON — Jim R. "Auggie" Augustine, age 54 of Livingston, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home located in Livingston. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home. The Celebration of Auggie's Life will continue from 2-5 p.m. at the Concordia Hall in Staunton, Illinois.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
