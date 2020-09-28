Jim Perotti

HOLIDAY SHORES — Loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather; James Michael Perotti, went gently into the arms of God on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1943, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the son of James A. and Darlene C (Johnson) Perotti.

On June 20, 1964 Jim married Ingrid Callahan in Collinsville, Illinois, at the Baptist Church.

As a young man, Jim was involved in the construction of the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Louis, Missouri, and was very proud that he was a member of the United States Air Force Strategic Air Command for 4 ½ years.

He has told stories of his time in the Air Force and building that bridge, which growing up as a child and later as an adult, were fascinating to hear. You could see the pride in his eyes when he told his stories.

He was also a long-time member of the Holiday Shores Ski club for 14 years with his son, Tony and his daughter Dawn; and a member of the Holiday Shores Board of Directors for several years.

Jim worked since 1966 in the communications field in management finally retiring from AT&T only to go back to work again as a manager for the Holiday Shores Maintenance Department for 13 years until he finally took his retirement.

His work ethic and dedication has always been astounding to the point where, as he suffered with Dementia and Parkinson's, would still have conversations about work, getting jobs done, laying pipes, etc. His mind never stopped working.

Now he can finally retire for good- lay down the hammer, put away the ruler, take off the gloves and rest in eternal peace.

One thing my brother Tony and I, Dawn are so thankful for and very appreciative of, is that our mother was able to take care of his needs for many years until he passed. He wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene and Father, James; and his dear brother, Kevin Perotti.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Ingrid; five grandchildren, Aryel Dunn, Autumn Williams, Morgan Perotti, Olivia Perotti and Mason Perotti; as well as four great-grandchildren, Javier Morales, Katalina Morales, Lawrence Williams, and Jensen Williams; he is also survived by his sisters, Sharon Sharp ad Renee Perotti; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The amazing memories we have of our father, our loved one, is that he was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone, always there to help fix things, build things, advice, support; and just a listening ear and of course always joking.

No words can describe how much we will miss him but we also know his suffering here on earth is done.

Rest in peace we love you!

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time and the wearing of facial coverings is required.

Burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to American Parkinson's Disease or the Alzheimer's Association

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.