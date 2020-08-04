WOOD RIVER — Jimmy Dale Berry, Jr., entered into his Heavenly Kingdom on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He was born April 28, 1962 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to his parents Alma Berry and Jim (Judy) Berry.

Jim retired from Marty Cancilla Dodge in Nov. of 2019, but was an auto technician for several dealerships. A lot of people referred to him as "The Puppet Guy", which he shared his great gift and ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Berry. They were married June 24, 2006.

Surviving also are sons, Ryan Berry, Kyle Berry, Devin (Ashley) Reynolds and Dillon Reynolds; daughters, Cortney (Jeremy) Garner, Ashley Berry, and Lauren (Chris) Hamby; his beloved grandchildren, Maddison and Owen Berry, Kingston, Olivia and Bailey Garner; sister, Debbie (Steve) Maneke; and brother, Keith Berry.

Jim was never met a stranger and everybody loved him. We will forever miss his smile, his hugs and his laugh.

Jim's Celebration of Life will begin with a visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service on Aug. 9, at Skyline Church in Bethalto, Ilinois.

Memorials may be made to Skyline Church or BJC Hospice.

"Love you forever and miss you always!".