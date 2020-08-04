1/
Jimmy Berry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WOOD RIVER — Jimmy Dale Berry Jr. entered into his Heavenly Kingdom on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He was born April 28, 1962 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to his parents Alma Berry and Jim (Judy) Berry.

Jim retired from Marty Cancilla Dodge in Nov. of 2019, but was an auto technician for several dealerships. A lot of people referred to him as "The Puppet Guy", which he shared his great gift and ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Berry. They were married June 24, 2006.

Surviving also are sons, Ryan Berry, Kyle Berry, Devin (Ashley) Reynolds and Dillon Reynolds; daughters, Cortney (Jeremy) Garner, Ashley Berry, and Lauren (Chris) Hamby; his beloved grandchildren, Maddison and Owen Berry, Kingston, Olivia and Bailey Garner; sister, Debbie (Steve) Maneke; and brother, Keith Berry.

Jim was never met a stranger and everybody loved him. We will forever miss his smile, his hugs and his laugh.

Jim's Celebration of Life will begin with a visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service on Aug. 9, at Skyline Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Skyline Church or BJC Hospice.

"Love you forever and miss you always!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved