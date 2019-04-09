JO HIGDON

WOOD RIVER — Jo Ann Higdon, 70, passed away 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence.

Born May 8, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of Sam and Ila (Bishop) Hoffberg.

She had been in the Commercial A1 Hand Packing Division (T-500) for the Olin Corporation 33 1/2 years before retiring in 2008.

In 1979, Jo Ann married Robert Clayton Higdon. He died Aug. 8, 2014.

Surviving are a son, Aaron Wells of Wood River, Illinois; step-sons, Ronnie, Marty and Billy Higdon; step-daughter, Pam Schardan; grandchildren, Sarah Wells, Victoria (Alex) MacColeman; seven step grandchildren; sisters, her twin, Joan Kile, Andrea Overton, Linda McHatton and Deborah Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Adam Wells; brother, Jerry Hoffberg; and sister, Sharon Blassingham.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.