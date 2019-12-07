WOOD RIVER — Joan Elaine Arensmann,90, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Wood River, Illinois, on April 27, 1929, she was the daughter of Lester and Mabel (McCune) Skiles. She was an executive assistant and retired from Cummins Gateway Truck Repair.

She is survived by her children, Frederick (Jayne) Arensmann and Nancy Wilson,; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren.

Private services and burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to 1st United Methodist Church in Wood River where she had been a member.

Marks Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.