BREWER
GRANITE CITY — Joan Brewer, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Monday, July 22 from 5-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23 with Reverend Tim Pate and Reverend Susan Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care and kindness during this time and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com