Joan Brewer

Service Information
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL
62040
(618)-931-8000
Obituary
Send Flowers

BREWER

GRANITE CITY — Joan Brewer, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Monday, July 22 from 5-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23 with Reverend Tim Pate and Reverend Susan Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care and kindness during this time and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in The Telegraph from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.