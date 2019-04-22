JOAN FELTES

ALTON — Joan Elizabeth Feltes, 86, went home to be with the Lord at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Aperion Care Center.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1933 in Los Angeles, California; the daughter of Walter & Bernice (Wunderlich) Martin.

Joan married Harold Feltes on Aug. 20, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Alton, Illinois and he preceded her in death on July 28, 1986.

She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Christian Hospital North East in housekeeping.

Joan is survived by three sons and four daughters , Michael Feltes of West Alton, Catherine (Louis) Brockman of Jerseyville, Illinois, Nancy (Dennis) Price of Alton, Illinois, Brenda (Ernest )Cann of St. Louis, Missouri, James (Maria) Feltes of West Alton, Roger (Lisa) Feltes of Spanish Lake, Missouri, and Donna (Ronald) Lome of Lombard, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, one sister, Shirley Ainsworth of Whittier, California.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Kevin Feltes, a sister, Barbara Large and a brother, Wayne Martin.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton with Rev. Paul Noble officiating.

Cremation will follow and Inurnment will be private.

Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be made online at www.staten-fine.com