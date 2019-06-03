JOAN HASHIMI

EDWARDSVILLE — Joan Kay Hashimi, 86, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:58 a.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Joan was born July 6, 1932, in Racine, Wisconsin to Berthel and Laura (Green) Olsen. She married Rasool Mohammed Hussein Hashimi on Feb. 14, 1954; he preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2007.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carole Olsen; and brother-in-law, William Gatz.

Joan is survived by her three children, Jamil (Deanna Bradshaw) Hashimi of Hermosa Beach, California, Suzanne Kay Hashimi of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ali Abu Radhi (Jen Thompson) Hashimi of Naperville, Illinois; granddaughter, Maya Ming Hashimi; grandsons, Maxwell Frederick, Luke Thomas and Ross Martin; one sister, Audrey Gatz of East Troy, Wisconsin; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joan was a 1950 graduate of Racine High School in Wisconsin. She served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptographer. She attended the University of Wisconsin earning her Bachelor's degree at Michigan State University. She went on to earn her Masters Degree at the University of Missouri in Columbia and then obtained her PhD in Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Joan joined the faculty of the University of Missouri in St. Louis in 1975 as a founding faculty member of the UMSL social work program where she was instrumental in launching the BSW and MSW programs. She also served as chair of the School of Social Work with a specialty in geriatric social work before she retired in 2001. Joan took to heart social causes that were dear to her. In the words one of her professional associates, "Joan was a tremendous colleague and loved by those of us who had the privilege of working with her."

She attended the First Unitarian Church in Alton, Illinois.

A memorial service will be held at the First Unitarian Church of Alton on Saturday, June 8 with visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Norman Flax and Joan Hashimi Master's Scholarship in Social Work at https://giving.umsl.edu/hashimi. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.

Cremation rites have been accorded under the care of Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon, Illinois.