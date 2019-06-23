GRANITE CITY — Joan M. Jackson, 87, of Granite City, Illinois, died at 8:41 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born April 19, 1932 in East St. Louis.

Visitation will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from noon until the funeral service at 1 p.m. with burial to follow. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or to Catholic Charities. Professional services entrusted to Irwin Chapel of Granite City. www.irwinchapel.com.