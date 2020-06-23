JERSEYVILLE — Joan Sandra (Davis) Klunk, 80, gained her angel wings at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home in Jerseyville, Illinois, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1939 in Jersey County and was the daughter of the late Claude and Beulah (Brooks) Davis.

Sandy was a 1957 graduate of Jersey Community High School and spent over 40 years as a dedicated employee of Jersey Community Hospital, retiring in Jan. of 2019 as a Phlebotomist.

She married the love of her life, William Robert Klunk on May 14, 1960 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville and together they were the proud parents of three children.

In Bill and Sandy's 58 years of marriage they were blessed with many wonderful memories together with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. With Bill's passing on Oct. 10, 2018, a piece of Sandy left this world with him. She found strength and comfort in her Faith and Family to see her through, and Bill was there to welcome her with open arms when she entered Heaven's gate.

While Sandy got to use her angel wings for the first time on Tuesday evening, anyone who knew her knew that she already had them. She possessed the most caring, sweet and sincere heart and always had a smile or a kind word for anyone she encountered, whether you were a part of her family, a dear friend or a complete stranger.

Sandy was a gifted baker and her cinnamon rolls were one of her very best kept secrets. She had a deep love for her community and when the Holiday's rolled around, she would visit area businesses to hand deliver her tin of homemade Christmas goodies.

There are no words to accurately describe the incredible woman that Sandy was to so many. One thing that is certain is this: if we all strive to live our lives with Sandy's love in our hearts, not only will we be keeping her memory alive, but we will all be better people for it.

Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Carla and Rick Murphy of Jerseyville; two sons and daughters in-law, Christopher and Lynn Klunk of Grafton, Illinois, and Curt Klunk, and his companion, Jessica Baruxen, of Jerseyville; eight grandchildren, Brennan Klunk of Alton, Illinois, Andrew (Abby) Klunk, Jenna (Brandon) Taylor, Emily, Rebecca and Joe Dotson, and Ethan and Caden Klunk all of of Jerseyville; six step-grandchildren, Samantha Mitchell, Amanda Spraggs, Cole Gutmann, Kylie Gutmann, Brian Fletcher and Lillian Fletcher; seven great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and her husband Bill; she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hubert Eugene and Claude "Buzz" Davis; as well as two sisters, Flois Parish and Idella Bridgewater.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, June 26, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.

She will be buried alongside her husband at the St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville, in care of the funeral home.