WOOD RIVER — JoAnn P. Bateman, 85, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Oct. 3, 1934 in Wellston, Missouri, she was the only child of Walter and Helen (Hutchinson) Schemmer.

She married James F. Bateman June 12, 1952 in White Hall, Illinois. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 2010.

JoAnn was very family-oriented, and loved spending time with her children, Zan (Andrew) Reed of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Julia (Gary Wolverton) Bateman of South Roxana, Illinois, James (Rhonda) Bateman of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and David (Ulrica) Bateman of Edwardsville, Illinois.

She also spent special time with her grandchildren, Kristin (Josh Hamlin) Bateman, Jordan Bateman, Carson and Camden Bateman, Leah (Will) Dunlap, Luis (Sam) Reed, and Trina (Alex) Reed-Cathcart; and six great-grandchildren, Riley Evans, Landon Reed, Bradlee and Zachary Hamlin, and Bryant and Layla Smith.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private burial will take place at Upper Alton, Illinois, Cemetery.

