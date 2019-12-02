SHIPMAN — Joann R. Foiles, 88, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Plainview, Illinois, daughter of the late Joseph and Viola (Bullman) Hackney.

She married Quentin Foiles on Sept. 3, 1948, in Gillespie, Illinois. They moved to what is now Rutherford Road in 1950. She was told that this marriage would never last due to her young age and "they" were partially right. It only lasted 60 plus years due to Quentin's passing away on Feb. 5, 2009.

She was a current member of the Zion Lutheran church in Shipman and a past member of the Ladies ATA organization in Shipman.

Her life revolved around the family farm, work, her children, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and more work. She planted and harvested her last garden this past summer. She attended a great grandchild's birthday party the day before her passing. She enjoyed hosting family holiday meals on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas for years insisting on preparing the whole meal by herself. She was a master at preparing the correct amount of food for 50-70 people for the noon and evening meal with only minimal leftovers at the end of the day. She always had homemade ice cream in the freezer and supplied homemade ice cream for all family birthday parties until the last few months of her life. She wore out multiple White Mountain ice cream freezers over her lifetime. Joann led a very efficient and organized life with a purpose in mind for each day that she woke up. She was the farms bookkeeper until the last two years of her life. Fittingly Joann passed away in the same kitchen where she had spent countless hours preparing meals for family, friends and farmhands.

Joann is survived by her six children and their spouses, Nathan and Vicki Foiles of Raymond, Illinois, Renee and Danny Childress of Brighton, Illinois, Yvonna and Dave Hartman of Brighton,Duff and Kathy Foiles of Plainview, Illinois, Lindy and Bob Tarrant of Brighton and Valerie and Chris Stutz of Dorsey, Illinois; 23 grandchildren; 63 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister-in-laws Mae Foiles of Shipman and Josephine Johnson of Edwardsville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Melba Fensterman and Lola Fritz; daughter in law, Paula Foiles; as well as brother-in-laws, Rolla Fensterman, Bud White, Don Fritz, Donald Johnson, John Johnson, Robert Foiles; and sister-in-law Wanda Johnson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.

Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Lottes officiating.

Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

