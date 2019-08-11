JOANN HALL

ALTON — Jo Ann Hall, 88, formerly of Alton, Illinois, died Sunday ,July 14, 2019, in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was born June 30, 1931, in Florence, Alabama, to Floyd F. Cunningham and Helen Espy Cunningham.

Jo Ann was a 1948 graduate of Carbondale Community High School, Carbondale, Illinois, and a 1952 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. She was a teacher for the Alton Community Unit School District #11 for thirty years, retiring in 1990. During most of her teaching career she taught elementary school music. She was active in P.E.O., AAUW, Alton Little Theater, and Godfrey First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William G Hall, her brother Floyd E. Cunningham, her daughter-in-law Carol Jungers, and an infant great-granddaughter Lauren Gropp. She is survived by three sons; Joel Jungers and wife Lea of Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Jungers and wife Elizabeth of Terre Haute, Indiana and Lindsay Jungers and partner Emily Reynolds of Marlton, New Jersey; stepson John Hall and wife Holly of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; stepdaughter Christine Roskin and husband Mark of Schaumburg, Illinois; grandchildren Emily Jungers Gropp, Elizabeth Jungers Hughes, Paul Jungers, Thomas(Ted) Jungers, Peter Jungers, Leah Jungers Rounds, Ian Jungers and Mary Beth Jungers; step-grandchildren Dylan Roskin, Jason Roskin, Aaron Roskin and Jacki Presley: nine great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Shirley Cunningham and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service for Jo Ann will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd., Godfrey, Illinois, 62035. Visitation will Be held from 9-11 a.m.. prior to the service. Memorial donations can be made to Godfrey First United Methodist Church or the .