JOANN ROTH

CARROLLTON — Jo Ann Roth, 85, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Thursday evening Aug. 1, 2019 at Jersey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born in Carrollton on Jan. 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Lora (Wood) Gillingham.

She was married to Gerald Roth on June 4, 1952 who preceded her in death on March 14, 2002.

Surviving are her siblings: Darlene Carmean of Carrollton and Neal (wife Pat) Gillingham of Carrollton, and many nephews nieces and great nephews and nieces.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and siblings: Lillian Helderman, Betty Gerson, Mary "Pete" Hetelle, Louise Scheffel, Neoma Schmidt, Harry Gillingham, Willis Gillingham and John "June" Gillingham.

Jo Ann was a correspondent for the Greenfield Argus. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Bingo.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Church or School . Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.