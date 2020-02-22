BETHALTO — JoAnn Virgin, 85, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1934 in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Mayme (Bateman) Owens.

She married Donald W. Virgin in Godfrey, Illinois, on Feb. 20, 1992. They were married for 28 years.

JoAnn was a pharmacy technician for K-Mart in Wood River, Illinois, for 18 years, before moving to the Edwardsville, Illinois, store for two more years. She was a member of the Bethalto Church of God for 48 years. JoAnn loved her church, her dog Sadie, playing the piano, listening to Gospel music and she was an avid Cardinals fan.

Along with her husband, Donald, she is survived by her children, Debby (Danny) Garrett of Florida, Mike (Susan) Brimer of Missouri, Sherry (Steve) Cooper of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Kelly (Debbie Azzarello) Brimer of Rosewood Heights; step-children, Brandon Todd (Joy) Virgin of Tennessee, Tracy (Jack) Hurley of Springfield, Illinois, and Deanna McGrew of California; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lloyd Koelling and Glen Owens; and a sister, Wilma Wooden.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at Bethalto Church of God.

Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's and/or Bethalto Church of God.

