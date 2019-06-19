JOANNE HOUSE

GODFREY — Joanne House, 89, formerly of Normal, Illinois, and Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Cedarhurst Senior Living.

Born Oct. 2, 1929, in Galesburg, Illinois, she was a daughter of Harry Fuller and Lola (Mock) Fuller Calder.

Joanne married Arnold Guy House April 7, 1956, in Moline, Illinois. Arnold passed away Jan. 2, 2015.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Sue (Doug) DeVries of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and Cathy (Greg) Sheary of Alton, Illinois; grandchildren, Lauren Joanne Sheary, Daniel Andrew (Bobbi Jo) DeVries, John Allen (Katy) DeVries, and Christopher Guy (Amanda) DeVries; and her great grandchildren, Addison May DeVries, Chloe Evelyn DeVries, Hallie Jo DeVries, Jace Arnold DeVries, and Ethan Jon DeVries.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Stuart Peter DeVries; and a brother, Dean Fuller, of Huntington Beach, California.

Joanne will be remembered for her quick wit, keen mind and considerable skill on the golf course. Her happiest times were spent golfing with her husband, Arnie, or cooking favorite foods for those she loved.

Private family services will be at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com