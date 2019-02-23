JOANY CHRISTEN

EAST ALTON — Joany Lynn Christen, 68, passed away 11:58 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at OFS St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

Born in Fulton, Kentucky on May 13, 1950, she was the daughter of Dorothy Jackson Ireland of East Alton and the late John Ireland.

She was employed in the maintenance division of Granite City Steel.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Christen; sons, Shawn Evans of Alton, Chad Evans of East Alton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, John Ireland, Jr. of Brighton; sisters, Laura Elliott of Alton and Janice Karrick of Wood River.

She was preceded in death by her father; husband; brother, Charles Ireland; and sister, Kathy Ireland.

A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be held 11 a.m. until time of service 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the South Roxana Assembly of God Church. Pastor Timothy Keller will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.